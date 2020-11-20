'Substantial' part of Spanish population to be vaccinated in first half of 2021, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Hospital staff treat patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hospital del Mar, after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions in an effort to control an outbreak of the disease in Barcelona, Spain November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - A substantial part of the Spanish population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first half of 2021, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Friday.

Sanchez said the government will unveil a coronavirus vaccination plan next Tuesday. He did not give any details.

The government has created a special committee to establish who would be vaccinated first, when a vaccine is available.