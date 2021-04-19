Spain mulls delaying second dose of Moderna and Pfizer shots, El Mundo reports

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s Health Ministry is considering delaying second doses of some coronavirus vaccines for under 80 year olds to maximise the number of people who have received at least one injection, El Mundo newspaper reported on Monday, citing an official document.

Under the proposal, patients would receive a second shot of vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna after eight weeks rather than the current three, El Mundo said.

The Health Ministry was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Inti Landauro)