Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Spain says vaccine patent waiver is the way forward but not enough for poor countries

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s government said on Thursday a U.S. proposal to waive patents on coronavirus vaccines signals the “way forward” but will not be enough to guarantee supplies to developing countries.

Such a suspension of intellectual property rights will take time to be approved and, in the meantime, pharmaceutical companies should be flexible in granting voluntary licences, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up