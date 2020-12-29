Coronavirus herd immunity not yet in sight, Spanish PM says

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a meeting after a night of negotiation during a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Herd immunity against the coronavirus is not yet in sight for Spain’s population, although the start of a vaccination program marks a turning point in the fight against the virus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Soon there will be more people vaccinated against the virus in Spain than people infected with the virus, Sanchez said during a televised end-of-year address.