MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Occupation of Spain’s intensive care wards by COVID-19 patients should peak by the end of this week, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that pressure on hospitals remained at “concerning” levels.

Average ICU occupation is at 43% across the country and above 50% in some regions, Darias said. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Nathan Allen)