Spain detects second case of South African COVID-19 variant

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during mass testing in a mobile laboratory truck in Ronda, southern Spain January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The second known case of infection in Spain with the South African coronavirus variant was found in the northeastern region of Catalonia, officials said on Wednesday, a day after the government decided to restrict air travel with Brazil and South Africa.

Catalonia’s public health secretary Josep Maria Argimon said this second detected case, along with the expansion of the British variant, were “not good news” amid efforts to tackle the pandemic.