FILE PHOTO: A person sits next to Spanish flags set up in memory of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in a park, in Madrid, Spain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist-led government invoked a state of emergency on Friday to impose a partial lockdown on Madrid, one of Europe’s worst COVID-19 hotspots, after a court had struck down the measures, state TV said.