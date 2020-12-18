Spain to begin vaccinating against coronavirus on Dec. 27

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s vaccination campaign against the coronavirus will begin on Dec. 27, a day after the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are due to arrive in the country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.
Spain will receive a “significant” number of vaccines in the first delivery, Illa said, without being able to specify the exact quantity.
Reporting by Nathan Allen and Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.