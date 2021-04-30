Spain to extend gap between AstraZeneca vaccine doses to up to 16 weeks - El Mundo

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain will extend the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine by between four and six weeks, El Mundo newspaper reported on Friday, citing Madrid’s health chief.

That could increase the interval between doses to up to 16 weeks.

Antonio Zapatero told reporters the health ministry would wait for the results of a clinical trial testing the effects of mixing different vaccines before giving out second doses of the AstraZeneca drug, according to El Mundo.

Other media, including El Pais newspaper, said no decision had yet been made on whether to change the interval between AstraZeneca vaccine doses. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Inti Landauro and John Stonestreet)