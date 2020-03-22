Spain to extend state of emergency over coronavirus for 15 more days -reports

MADRID, March 22 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has decided to extend for another 15 days the 15-day state of emergency announced on March 14 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, El Pais and El Mundo newspapers reported on Sunday.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez communicated the decision to regional leaders during a videoconference call, the reports said. The nationwide state of emergency bars people from all but essential outings.

The death toll from Europe’s second-worst outbreak of the virus jumped to 1,326 from 1,002 the day before, according to Spanish Health Ministry data released on Saturday. The number of cases rose to 24,926 from 19,980. (Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Catherine Evans)