Spain to launch plan to tackle economic impact of coronavirus, PM says

MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s government has prepared an emergency plan to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus, which it plans to launch “as soon as possible,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Without providing any details, Sanchez said the government has been working on the plan for two weeks and is now ready to roll it out, in collaboration with trade unions and businesses. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Ingrid Melander)