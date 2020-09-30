Spain unveils new coronavirus transport restrictions for hard-hit cities

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain has approved new criteria to restrict travel in and out of large cities with high coronavirus infection rates, mainly affecting Madrid and its metropolitan area, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Wednesday.

The new restrictions, to be enforced in the coming days, apply to municipalities with a population of more than 100,000 that meet certain epidemiological criteria. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; editing by Belén Carreño)