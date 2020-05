MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s cumulative death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 25,428 on Monday as the Health Ministry recorded the deaths of 164 people overnight, the same number as during the preceding 24 hours.

Confirmed cases of the virus cases rose to 218,011 on Monday, up from 217,466 the day before, the ministry said. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Inti Landauro)