Spain's COVID-19 tally rises by 25,456 in biggest jump since October

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spain added 25,456 coronavirus cases to its tally on Friday in the biggest one-day jump since October, health ministry data showed, as the infection rate continued to accelerate in the wake of the holiday season.

Total cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 2,050,360, while the death toll climbed by 199 to 51,874, the data showed. The virus’ incidence jumped to 350 cases per 100,000 people from 321 cases on Thursday.