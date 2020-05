MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spain has recorded 164 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since March 18, newspaper El Pais reported on Sunday.

That would bring the country’s cumulative death toll from the virus to 25,264.

As of Saturday Spain had reported 216,582 confirmed cases of the infection. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Graham Keeley Editing by David Goodman)