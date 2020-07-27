We need to build back trust, Spain says after UK quarantine blow

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain is working on regaining confidence and convincing other countries that its coronavirus outbreak is under control, a minister said on Monday after Britain imposed a quarantine, threatening a tourist season already hanging on by a thread.

“We know that we are sailing through waters whose maps and characteristics are unknown to us, what we have to do is to regain that confidence and that element of security that is essential for the tourist activity”, Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told Antena 3 TV station.

Britain on Saturday shocked Madrid, and UK travellers, with an unexpected 14-day quarantine on travellers coming from Spain. The Spanish government is trying to convince London that it should at least exclude the Balearic and Canary islands, whose infection rates are very low, from the measure.

“I think the situation is under control but obviously there is a risk as in the rest of the European Union and other countries in the world,” Planas said, pointing out that Spain was not the only country witnessing a rebound in cases after lifting a lockdown. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo Editing by Ingrid Melander)