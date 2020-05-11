Sport-2.6 Challenge raises over 10 million pounds to save UK charities

May 11 (Reuters) - Mass-participation events organisers have raised more than 10 million pounds ($12.30 million) to help rescue British charities that are facing closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in what was the country’s largest collective fundraising effort.

Participants in the 2.6 Challenge were required to choose a task relating to the numbers 2.6 and 26 (the number of miles in a marathon, and the date in April the London Marathon would have taken place) and ask their friends and family to sponsor them.

A record 3,961 charities got behind the campaign which was launched last month. People cycled, hopped, cooked and performed other recreational activities to raise funds.

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations CEO Karl Wilding estimated that charities in the country could lose four billion pounds in income due to the outbreak and the challenge was created to donate to Save the UK’s Charities.

“This is an extraordinary success story,” said Hugh Brasher, Co-Chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers (MSO) group and Event Director of London Marathon Events.

“We would like to thank everyone involved: the team that put the campaign together, the businesses and organisations that supported it and, most of all, every single person who came up with a 2.6 Challenge and raised money for their chosen charity.” ($1 = 0.8130 pounds) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)