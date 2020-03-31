Company News
March 31, 2020 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Standard Bank withdraws full-year guidance over virus uncertainty

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - Africa’s largest lender, Standard Bank, on Tuesday withdrew its guidance for its upcoming financial year, citing the uncertainty around the impact coronavirus will have on its performance.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold and countries respond to this crisis in different ways, there is a high degree of uncertainty regarding the impact it will have on Standard Bank’s financial performance in the 2020 financial year,” it said in a statement.

“Shareholders are advised that the outlook and guidance... are hereby withdrawn.”

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Andrew Heavens

