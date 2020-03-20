U.S. states seek $150 billion in emergency federal coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - A group representing U.S. states on Friday asked lawmakers to provide them with at least $150 billion in federal aid to address the coronavirus outbreak.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who are the chair and vice-chair of National Governors Association, said in a letter to lawmakers that giving states aid would allow them to address “unemployment, minimizing the economic impact of business closures, ensuring all students have access to education, meeting the child care and housing needs of residents, and maintaining public transportation and social welfare programs.” States also have asked Congress to increase the federal share of Medicaid costs. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)