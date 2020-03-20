Steinhoff's revenue hit by store closures over coronavirus fears

JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff said on Friday its turnover, particularly in general merchandise, has fallen as a result of the partial or full closure of a number of its stores in a number of European markets due to restrictions on movement .

A number of countries have imposed travel bans and restrictions on movement and public gatherings in order to contain the global spread of the coronavirus.

The general merchandise stores affected in Europe, include those in France, Spain, Poland and Czech Republic, the retailer, which also has presence in Australia, said in a statement.