June 16, 2020

Dexamethasone trial result most important so far, says English health chief

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - England’s Chief Medical Officer has hailed a finding that steroid drug dexamethasone can save the lives of those severely ill with COVID-19 as the most important trial result so far, as scientists seek effective treatments for the new disease.

“This is the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far,” Chris Whitty said on Twitter about the findings of the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY.

“Significant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well known drug... It will save lives around the world.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

