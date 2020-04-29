MetaBank, Fiserv win U.S. Treasury contract to issue Visa pre-paid cards loaded with stimulus cash

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - MetaBank, Fiserv win U.S. Treasury contract to issue VISA pre-paid cards loaded with coronavirus stimulus payments, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The move by the Treasury to tap pre-paid card issuers comes after industry groups pushed for the agency’s Internal Revenue Service to allow this pre-paid form of stimulus payments, which is designed to help millions of Americans struggling due to coronavirus lockdowns. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson, Editing by Franklin Paul)