Market News
March 18, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump administration wants to send taxpayers $500 billion, $50 billion in loans for airlines

March 18 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday asked Congress to approve $500 billion in cash payments to taxpayers in two rounds that would start April 6 and $50 billion in secured loans to U.S. airlines to address the financial impact of the coronavirus, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The payments would be tiered based on income and family size. They would be made in $250 billion rounds starting April 6 and May 18, according to the document. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

