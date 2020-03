March 17 (Reuters) - Infrastructure group Stobart said on Tuesday additional liquidity is likely to be required due to the disruption to its aviation business, especially the London Southend Airport, as the coronavirus crisis hammers airport traffic.

Talks of an investment for the airport with a potential strategic airport development partner are on hold due to the uncertainties caused by the virus, UK-listed Stobart said. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)