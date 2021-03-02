Sudan to receive first batch of vaccine doses on Wednesday

KHARTOUM, March 2 (Reuters) - Sudan expects to receive its first batch of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said in a tweet.

The East African country expects to receive an initial 820,000 doses from a total of 3,400,000 doses secured via the COVAX facility and UNICEF, it said.

On Tuesday, Sudan reported 28,545 cases of coronavirus and 1,895 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Medical staff and the elderly would be among those prioritized for the vaccine, which will begin to be administered in coming days, the prime minister’s office added.