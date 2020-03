(Refiles to change dateline from CAIRO, adds reporting credit)

KHARTOUM, March 14 (Reuters) - Sudan has ordered the closure of schools and universities for one month from Saturday to stop the spread of coronavirus, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

The statement said all public gatherings, such as weddings and social events, will also be banned. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Writing by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Catherine Evans)