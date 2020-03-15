Sudan suspends higher education institutions over coronavirus

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Sudan has suspended higher education institutions for a month over coronavirus concerns, state news agency SUNA said on Sunday, citing the country’s Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Intisar Saghiroun.

The decision includes public and private universities, colleges and institutes affiliated with the Ministry.

The minister also suspended academic activities, extra-curricular, sports, cultural, social, scientific conferences and seminars. (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Alexander Smith)