UPDATE 1-Sudan closes airports and borders over coronavirus fears

KHARTOUM, March 16 (Reuters) - Sudan’s ruling sovereign council closed all airports, ports and land crossings and declared a public health emergency on Monday over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

Only humanitarian, commercial and technical support shipments would be excluded from the restrictions, according to a spokesman for the ruling council, in charge of the country since the ouster of veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir.

A military spokesman told state news agency SUNA in a separate statement that cadets and trainees at military institutes would be given leave as a precaution.

