Sukuk market volumes likely to drop significantly this year - S&P

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The sukuk market will likely a see significant reduction in issuance volumes in 2020 as lower oil prices and the novel coronavirus take a toll on key sectors in core Islamic finance countries, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.

Most government issuers in core Islamic finance countries may turn to conventional bonds rather than sukuk as sukuk issuance is more complex and there is increasing risk-aversion among investors, S&P said.