Bonds News
March 8, 2020 / 10:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Sunak says in touch with BoE governor over coronavirus response

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he was in touch with the governor of the Bank of England over preparations for dealing with the economic impact of coronavirus.

Asked about forecasts of the possible hit from the virus on global economic growth, Sunak told the BBC: “There are a range of scenarios that could happen.”

“I am in touch with the governor of the Bank of England and others, we are preparing for all of those scenarios but we are very well prepared and our economy is in a very strong position today coming into this.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by William Schomberg)

