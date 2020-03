STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank said on Wednesday it would ease loan repayment rules for individuals and corporate borrowers who had been hit by the effects of the coronavirus.

It said private borrowers could see a three month moratorium on debt payments with a maximum of 12 months for mortgages.

Corporate borrowers could ask for payments to be suspended for up to 6 months. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)