Swedish health agency says decision on AstraZeneca vaccine pause next week

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are pictured amid a vaccination campaign in Bierset, Belgium March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden needs “a few days” to decide whether to restart paused vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine after the European Union’s drug regulator said on Thursday the shots were safe and effective.

“The Public Health Agency needs a few days to analyze the situation and how the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in Sweden,” Johan Carlson told reporters at a news conference.

“Next week we will say the position we are taking on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

EU’s drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. [L1N2LG1ZN]