Sweden bans public meetings of more than 500 people to limit coronavirus spread

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - The Swedish government on Wednesday put a temporary ban on public gatherings with more than 500 people as it fights to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Sweden.

“At an extraordinary government meeting tonight, the government decided to limit meetings of more than 500 people,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters on Wednesday.

Sweden’s Public Health Agency had asked the government to implement the ban earlier in the day. Sweden has 461 confirmed cases of coronavirus. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)