Financials
March 24, 2020 / 7:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Swedish FSA calls on banks to cancel dividends due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog on Tuesday called on banks to cancel dividend payments and retain the cash to support the supply of credit at a time of stress caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The FSA will today send a letter to all banks and credit finance companies under the FSA’s oversight with a recommendation to their boards to immediately change their dividend proposals and that the spring AGMs decide not to pay out a dividend,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

“The aim is to ensure that these companies have continued good resilience against possible future credit losses and the capacity to maintain the supply of credit.”

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below