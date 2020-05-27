Work to do before Swedish c.bank can buy corporate bonds - Skingsley

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank has some work to do before it can buy corporate bonds as part of its crisis package to soften the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak and measures to fight it, First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Wednesday.

“We have decided to continue our purchases of commercial paper, and we could also buy corporate bonds,” Skingsley said.

“But this isn’t a market that is very well-defined, compared with the markets for mortgage bonds, local authority bonds and government bonds.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)