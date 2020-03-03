Swedish c.bank's Breman says no need for policy reaction to coronavirus yet

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank is keeping a very close eye on how the coronavirus is impacting the Swedish economy, but the situation currently does not warrant a monetary policy response, Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Tuesday.

“In the current situation, it is not something that ... we can make have a better development by having a more expansionary monetary policy,” Breman told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

“But ... if the current development accelerates and there are bigger effects on demand, if it drags on, then it is possible that it impacts the Swedish economy in the long term to the extent that we also need to act.” (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)