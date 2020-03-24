Swedish budget watchdog sees deficit as govt ramps up spending to fight virus

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s budget watchdog ESV said on Tuesday it expected the government to run a deficit this year that could reach as much as 3.3% of gross domestic product as it ramps up spending to dampen the effects of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In the worst scenario, the economy would contract 3% in 2020, ESV said, leading to a large deficit. A less negative scenario would see a contraction of 1% in the economy and a budget deficit of 1.9% of GDP, it added.