Swedish government launches coronavirus crisis package worth more than SEK 300 bln

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - The Swedish government on Monday presented a package of measures worth more than 300 billion Swedish crowns ($30.94 billion) to support the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
The package included measures such as the central government assuming the full cost of sick leave from companies through the months of April and May, as well as the brunt of the cost for temporary redundancies due to the crisis.
$1 = 9.6963 Swedish crowns Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom