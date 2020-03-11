Swedish govt presents extra budget bill to tackle coronavirus crisis

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - The Swedish government outlined economic measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its repercussions in a supplementary budget bill on Wednesday, including allotting additional funds to local authorities and more generous sick leave rules.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement it would also ask parliament to increase funding for the agencies dealing directly with the epidemic which has spread to several hundred people in Sweden and more than 100,000 across the world.

The bill included temporarily shelving employees’ sickness qualifying day, and temporarily allowing companies to defer payments of companies’ social contribution fees and employees’ provisional taxes.

It also brought forward an already agreed scheme for shorter work weeks, partly funded by the government, to May 1 from Aug 1.