Swedish small businesses to get $570 mln aid - news agency TT

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-left government will offer grants totalling 5 billion crowns ($570 million) to small businesses to replace income lost during the coronavirus pandemic, news agency TT reported on Wednesday.

The money, a maximum of 120,000 crowns per business, will go to companies not included in previous measures and cover up to 75% of income lost from March to July.

“The measures will take effect in the autumn in order to help small companies that have had a really tough time,” said Annie Loof, leader of the Centre Party.

The Social Democrat-Green government has promised more than 100 billion crowns extra spending in its 2021 budget, to be published on Sept. 21.

The Centre Party is not part of government, but the minority coalition needs its support to pass a budget bill.

Earlier, the government said it would give an extra 1.5 billion crowns to support the culture sector in 2020 and a further 1 billion for 2021.

Sweden, which has seen around 5,800 coronavirus deaths, opted against a strict lockdown, keeping schools and many businesses open. But the economy has nevertheless taken a big hit, contracting 7.7% in the second quarter.

For the full year, GDP is expected to fall around 4.5%, a milder downturn than in many other European nations. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)