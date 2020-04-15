UPDATE 1-Swedish spring budget pledges SEK 100 bln to fight coronavirus crisis

* Measures include support for companies, tax rebates

* Government had already announced details of new spending

* Repeats expects Swedish economy to shrink 4% in 2020 (Adds further Fin Min comment, details)

STOCKHOLM, April 15 (Reuters) - Sweden will spend more than 100 billion Swedish crowns ($10 billion) in its spring mini-budget to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has shut down much of the economy, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday.

Many of Sweden’s businesses have closed as a result of the outbreak and thousands of workers have been sent home, though Sweden has opted not to embrace a total social lockdown. Nevertheless, Andersson forecast the economy would contract around 4% this year.

“In the forecast we judge that we will see a very sharp downturn in the economy in the first half of the year and that we will then begin to turn upwards, but clearly the crisis can be both deeper and longer than that,” Andersson told public service broadcaster SVT.

The government had already announced a raft of measures - brought together in the budget - including subsidies for shorter working hours, tax rebates, loan guarantees and easier rules for claiming benefits, all to soften the blow from the virus outbreak.

It has also promised local authorities around 22 billion crowns to meet extra healthcare and other costs. “The measures will give greater security, for those who have been hit by the crisis by limiting the spread of the infection, limit the consequences for companies and jobs and at the same time give economic security and the chance for a new start for those who become unemployed,” Andersson said in a statement.

The loans and guarantees on offer are worth 550-600 billion crowns, the government has said.

The central bank has also poured money into the financial system, offering 500 billion crowns in loans to companies via banks and boosting its purchases of securities by 300 billion crowns. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)