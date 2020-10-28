Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record as infections surge

FILE PHOTO: Commuters board and disembark an underground train at Slussen metro station, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Stockholm, Sweden, October 23, 2020. TT News Agency/Helena Landstedt via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, whose light-touch pandemic strategy has gained global attention, registered 1,980 new coronavirus cases on Oct. 27, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Wednesday.

The increase compares with a high of 1,870 daily cases recorded on Oct. 23. The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring probably ran far higher but went unrecorded due to a lack of testing at the time.

Sweden registered 9 new deaths, taking the total to 5,927 deaths. Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.