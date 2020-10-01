Sweden records highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since June

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sweden registered 752 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily rise since June, Health Agency statistics showed, though no new deaths among patients suffering from the disease were recorded.

Sweden has shunned lockdowns, leaving most schools, restaurants and businesses open throughout the pandemic. Thursday day’s rise was the highest since June 30, when Sweden registered just over 800 new cases.

Sweden has registered 5,893 new deaths among COVID-19 patients. Its death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than countries like Spain, Italy and the UK that opted for lockdowns.