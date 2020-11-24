Sweden registers 17,265 new coronavirus cases since Friday

FILE PHOTO: Nursing staff collects a swab sample from a person as new quick test kits for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are shown at Skane University Hospital in Lund, Sweden November 12, 2020. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy has garnered global attention, registered 17,265 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The increase compared with 15,084 new cases recorded during the corresponding period last week.

Sweden registered 94 new deaths, taking the total to 6,500. Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries.