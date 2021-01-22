Sweden registers 4,214 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths on Friday

STOCKHOLM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,214 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 84 new deaths, taking the total to 11,005. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)