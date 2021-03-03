Sweden registers 6,179 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Reuters) - Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 6,179 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 82 new deaths, taking the total to 12,964. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)