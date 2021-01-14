Sweden registers 6,580 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, total deaths top 10,000

STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 6,580 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday, Health Agency statistics showed on Thursday.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 351 new deaths, taking the total to 10,185.

The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)