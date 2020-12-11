Sweden registers 7,370 new COVID-19 cases, 160 deaths

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 7,370 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a high of 7,935 daily cases recorded on Thursday.

Sweden registered 160 new deaths, taking the total to 7,514. Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)