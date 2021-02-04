Sweden registers 89 COVID deaths on Thursday, taking total above 12,000

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sweden, which has garnered global attention for its soft-touch pandemic response, registered 89 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, taking the total to above 12,000, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants has now registered 12,028 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden registered 3,758 new coronavirus cases.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)