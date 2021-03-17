Sweden reports 6,781 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 6,781 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 56 new deaths, taking the total to 13,228. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)